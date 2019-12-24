  • search
    New citizenship law against Constitution as it is based on religion, says Yogendra Yadav

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 23: Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav on Monday said the new citizenship law is based on religion which is against the Constitution.

    He was part of a discussion on the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC at the Faculty of Law in Delhi University.

    
    Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav.PTI Photo

    Yadav said earlier also there was a law for citizenship in India and it was not based on religion.

    Arvind Kejriwal says, J'khand poll results is the verdict of people against NRC, CAA

    The present law, the Citizenship Amendment Act, is based on religion that is why it is against the Constitution, he said.

      "The new law is against every citizen of this country because it is against the social fabric of India," Yadav said.

      At the discussion, the students demanded that the law be taken back.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
