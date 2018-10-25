New Chief Justices appointed in Calcutta, Bombay, Uttarakhand, Gauhati and Sikkim High Courts

New Delhi, Oct 25: Five high courts in the country got new chief justices on Wednesday, a separate Law Ministry notification said. The appointments were made in courts in Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Calcutta, Gauhati and Bombay.

Justice Ramesh Rangnath, a judge of the Andhra Pradesh and Telengana High Court has been appointed chief justice of the Uttarakhand HC. Justice K M Joseph, who was heading the Nainital-based HC was elevated to the Supreme Court in August.

Vijai Kumar Bist, a judge of the Uttarakhand HC, has been elevated as chief justice of the Sikkim HC. Debasis Kar Gupta, a judge of the Calcutta HC, has been elevated as chief justice in the same court.

Justice Ajjikuttira Somaiah Bopanna, a judge of the Karnataka High Court has been sent to the Gauhati HC as chief justice. Justice Naresh Harishchandra Patil, a judge of the Bombay HC, has been elevated as its chief justice.

With the fresh appointments, all the 24 high courts in the country have full-time chief justices.