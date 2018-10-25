  • search

New Chief Justices appointed in Calcutta, Bombay, Uttarakhand, Gauhati and Sikkim High Courts

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 25: Five high courts in the country got new chief justices on Wednesday, a separate Law Ministry notification said. The appointments were made in courts in Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Calcutta, Gauhati and Bombay.

    New Chief Justices appointed in Calcutta, Bombay, Uttarakhand, Gauhati and Sikkim High Courts

    Justice Ramesh Rangnath, a judge of the Andhra Pradesh and Telengana High Court has been appointed chief justice of the Uttarakhand HC. Justice K M Joseph, who was heading the Nainital-based HC was elevated to the Supreme Court in August.

    Vijai Kumar Bist, a judge of the Uttarakhand HC, has been elevated as chief justice of the Sikkim HC. Debasis Kar Gupta, a judge of the Calcutta HC, has been elevated as chief justice in the same court.

    Justice Ajjikuttira Somaiah Bopanna, a judge of the Karnataka High Court has been sent to the Gauhati HC as chief justice. Justice Naresh Harishchandra Patil, a judge of the Bombay HC, has been elevated as its chief justice.

    With the fresh appointments, all the 24 high courts in the country have full-time chief justices.

    Read more about:

    bombay calcutta chief justice high court law ministry sikkim uttarakhand

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 1:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue