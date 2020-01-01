  • search
Trending Happy New Year 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New CDS uniform in pictures

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 01: A new uniform has been specially designed for General Bipin Rawat who took over as the new Chief of Defence Stafff.

    The colour of the uniform would remain olive green. However the uniform would have all the components of three services' uniforms. The colour of the uniform would represent the parent service.

    New CDS uniform in pictures
    PTI Photo

    The insignia has two crossed swords, an eagle and an anchor. Above it stands the Ashok symbol. The cap on the other hand would have badges and accomplishments to represent the accomplishments of the three services, Army, Indian Air Force and Navy.

    There would be a maroon patch with anchor, sword and an edge representing the three services in place of the baton on the shoulder.

    Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as Army Chief

    The uniform would not have a lanyard, but the service ribbons on the chest will remain as it is. The CDS would resident at 3 Kamraj Marg. The CDS is a four star general and will head the Department of Military Affairs.

    More CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF News

    Read more about:

    chief of defence staff

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 9:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue