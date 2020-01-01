New CDS uniform in pictures

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 01: A new uniform has been specially designed for General Bipin Rawat who took over as the new Chief of Defence Stafff.

The colour of the uniform would remain olive green. However the uniform would have all the components of three services' uniforms. The colour of the uniform would represent the parent service.

The insignia has two crossed swords, an eagle and an anchor. Above it stands the Ashok symbol. The cap on the other hand would have badges and accomplishments to represent the accomplishments of the three services, Army, Indian Air Force and Navy.

NEWS AT NOON JAN 1st, 2020

There would be a maroon patch with anchor, sword and an edge representing the three services in place of the baton on the shoulder.

Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as Army Chief

The uniform would not have a lanyard, but the service ribbons on the chest will remain as it is. The CDS would resident at 3 Kamraj Marg. The CDS is a four star general and will head the Department of Military Affairs.