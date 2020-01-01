New CDS uniform in pictures

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 01: A new uniform has been specially designed for General Bipin Rawat who took over as the new Chief of Defence Stafff.

    The colour of the uniform would remain olive green. However the uniform would have all the components of three services' uniforms. The colour of the uniform would represent the parent service.

    PTI Photo

    The insignia has two crossed swords, an eagle and an anchor. Above it stands the Ashok symbol. The cap on the other hand would have badges and accomplishments to represent the accomplishments of the three services, Army, Indian Air Force and Navy.

      There would be a maroon patch with anchor, sword and an edge representing the three services in place of the baton on the shoulder.

      The uniform would not have a lanyard, but the service ribbons on the chest will remain as it is. The CDS would resident at 3 Kamraj Marg. The CDS is a four star general and will head the Department of Military Affairs.

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 9:25 [IST]
