New CCTV footage from Dec 15 shows cops thrashing students at Jamia Millia Islamia Library

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 16: A new video, purportedly of the CCTV footage from inside the Jamia Millia Islamia's library showing security personnel beating up students, has been shared thousands of times on Twitter.

Police said the video has come to their knowledge and they will investigate it as part of their ongoing probe, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said.

The video, shared by the Jamia Coordination Committee, on Twitter has important details such as the date, time and day. Check out the tweet:

The 48-second video footage that has gone viral on social media shows ome seven to eight paramilitary and police personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and beating students with batons. People sitting at desks are seen being approached by security personnel and hit with lathis and chased out of the area.

On December 15, the university had turned into a battlefield as police entered the campus to look for outsiders who were involved in incidents of violence and arson a few metres away from the educational institute during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Police had faced flak over its alleged action on students in the library.