New CBI chief: It could be Modi vs Jaiswal

India

New Delhi, Jan 18: The high powered committee headed by the Prime Minister will meet on January 24 to decide on who would be the next chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

There are nine names that are in contention and these officers are those selected in the years 1983, 1984 and 1985. The Supreme Court had said in 2014 that officers from the four oldest serving batches of the IPS will be in contention for the post.

Sources tell OneIndia that a decision on the CBI chief would be made in the last week of January. Alok Verma who was shunted out of the CBI by the high powered committee would have completed his term on January 31 2019.

The Department of Personnel and Training is in the process of shortlisting the names. Some of the factors that are being taken into consideration are seniority, expertise in investigating anti-corruption cases, integrity and handling vigilance. Prior experience in the CBI would also be one of the factors.

In December 2018, the names of 17 officers were sent to the DoPT. The list was further pruned and nine names were in contention. Sources say that before the high powered committee, it may come down to three names. They are NIA chief, Y C Modi, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal and Uttar Pradesh DGP, O P Singh. The source also added that for now Modi is the frontrunner for the post. However the final decision would lie with the high powered committee which also comprised the leader of the opposition and Chief Justice of India.

Modi has experience of working in the CBI and anti-corruption branches. Coupled with the seniority factor, this could work well in his favour, the source also said. Jaiswal on the other hand, who is also a frontrunner has worked in the Research and Analysis Wing. He has also worked as an additional secretary to the Cabinet Secretariat before taking over the police commissioner of Mumbai.

Another name that has also been in contention is that of Rina Rina Mitra, Special Secretary (internal security), Home Ministry. She too has worked in the CBI and handed several anti-corruption cases.

Seniority list:

1983 batch:

Rina Mitra: Special Secretary (internal security), Home Ministry.

O P Singh: UP DGP

Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar: CRPF Director

1984 batch:

Y C Modi: NIA chief

Sudeep Lakhtaki, NSG director

A P Maheshwari: Bureau of Police Research and Development chief

Javeed Ahmad: Director of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science

Rajnikant Mishra: Border Security Force chief

S S Deswal, Chief of Indo-Tibetan Border Police chief

1985 batch:

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal: Mumbai Police Commissioner