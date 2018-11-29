New 1,500 passengers capacity train launched between Buxar and Varanasi

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Indian Railways has launched a new 16-coach direct train connecting Varanasi and Buxar. Minister of State of Railways Manoj Sinha flagged off one pair of Buxar-Varanasi MEMU on Wednesday. This train will provide additional end to end connectivity between Buxar and Varanasi.

The new 16-coach direct train will have the capacity of carrying 1,500 passengers across the 111 Km stretch.

Congratulated the people of Buxar for the new train, Sinha said new train would facilitate travel of people of Buxar to Kashi. He also added that lot of infrastructure development projects have been initiated at Buxar. He also highlighted the historic transformation currently underway in Indian Railways.

The Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) is the Indian Railways designation of the commuter rail system in India for semi-urban and rural areas. DEMU and MEMU are examples of Multiple Unit which are self propelled train carriages which when coupled with other Multiple Units can be controlled by a single terminal. MU train is not hauled (pulled) by separate locomotive.