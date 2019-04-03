Never sought ticket in three decades says Sumitra Mahajan

New Delhi, Apr 03: As suspense continued over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s nominee from Indore constituency, Lok Sabha Speaker and local MP Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday said she never sought poll ticket from the party in the last three decades.

Asked about the delay in announcing her candidature, the eight-time MP from Indore told PTI that BJP leaders might be having "something" on their mind.

The BJP has not fielded many of its veterans, including former presidents L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, in the Lok Sabha elections.

There is speculation that Mahajan, who turns 76 on April 12, may also not be renominated.

Advani (91) and Joshi (85) were not renominated from their Lok Sabha seats, Gandhinagar and Kanpur, respectively. Advani has been replaced with BJP chief Amit Shah and Joshi with Rajendra Kumar Pachauri.