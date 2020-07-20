Never seen before: Rare yellow turtle spotted in Odisha's Balasore

YouTube
    Balasore, July 20: A rare yellow turtle was spotted in the Balasore district of Odisha on Sunday, leaving the internet amused.

    "The whole shell and the body of the rescued turtle is yellow. This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this," Bhanoomitra Acharya, Wildlife Warden, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Yellow turtle
    Yellow turtle

    Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, also tweeted a video of the small turtle, saying "most probably it was an albino."

    "Close snap of the same. Mark the pink eyes, one indicative feature of albinism," he added.

    The officer also shared a video of the turtle swimming in water inside a vessel.

    Several people on Twitter were amused and said that they had never seen a yellow turtle before.

