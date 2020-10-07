Never said Sushant was murdered: Gupteshwar Pandey

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Patna, Oct 07: Bihar's former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said he never stated that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. "In fact...FIR registered in Bihar mentioned abetment to suicide. It was the Mumbai Police that behaved unprofessionally when our team landed in Mumbai," he added.

"As far as the AIIMS report is concerned, I've not seen that. Wait for CBI's conclusive report," Pandey further said.

The AIIMS report submitted to the CBI last week has created a stir around. After Sushant Singh Rajput's family demanded a probe into Dr Sudhir Gupta's report, the Mumbai Police chief and the Maharashtra government went on to demand an apology from the media houses and the politicians who allegedly tried to defame them in the case.

Pandey, who has now taken voluntary retirement to run in the upcoming assembly elections, said that the CBI can still file the murder charges.

Shaheen Bagh case: SC says can't occupy public space indefinitely | Oneindia News

The former DGP played an important role in pushing for the CBI inquiry in the actor's death case after the actor's father K K Singh filed an FIR with the Bihar Police alleging abetment to suicide in July this year.

Apart from his controversial statement in which he mentioned Rhea's 'aukaat', the former top cop had also expressed suspicion over Mumbai Police's investigation in the case.

In August, right after the CBI taking over Sushant's death case, Pandey had said, "They've forcibly quarantined an IPS officer. If the Maharashtra government is proud of their police, then tell us what they've done in 50 days after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput? Mumbai has closed all communication channels with us. This indicates that something is wrong."