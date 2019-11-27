Never left NCP, will always be with the party: Ajit Pawar

  • search
    Mumbai, Nov 27: NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who sided with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a short-lived government in Maharashtra, on Wednesday said he had never left the party and there is no reason "to create" confusion about it.

    "I have nothing to say (right now), I will speak at the right time. I had said earlier also, I am in the NCP and I will remain in the NCP. There is no reason to create confusion," Ajit Pawar told reporters at the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra MLA's.

    Ajit Pawar
    Ajit Pawar

    Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule welcomed her cousin Ajit Pawar with a warm hug ahead of Wednesday's session.

    NCP rift over? Supriya Sule welcomes Ajit Pawar with a warm hug

    In a sudden turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy chief minister.

    Sharad Pawar said that his nephew's decision of making an alliance with BJP was against the party line and any MLA who follows him will face anti-defection law.

    Though the party has removed Ajit Pawar as the leader of its legislative party.

    What led to the resignation of Ajit Pawar?

    However, members of the Pawar clan and senior leaders of the party kept up their resolve to win back the prodigal nephew of Sharad Pawar over the last four days.

