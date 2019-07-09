Never left Mumbai, says rebel Karnataka lawmaker, now in different hotel

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, July 09: A dozen legislators from Karnataka, who flew to Mumbai three days ago after resigning from the state assembly are still camping here, a legislator said, a day after reports said they were being moved out of the city.

The confirmation by Karnataka Congress legislator B C Patil, one of the rebel lawmakers, on Tuesday came after reports that the legislators were kept near Satara in western Maharashtra after being taken towards Goa.

Karnataka Congress troubleshooter and minister D K Shivakumar, meanwhile, is expected to reach Mumbai on Wednesday to meet his party's dissident legislators here.

An aide to the minister told news agency PTI that the location of the meeting in Mumbai is not known yet.

There were reports earlier Tuesday that the legislators were near Satara and had returned to Mumbai later today, but Patil said the legislator have been staying in the city since Saturday.

"The MLAs merely shifted from one hotel to other Monday night," Patil said.

"We are managing on our own. The BJP is not involved (in footing the travel and accommodation bill). The BJP has not given us any offer for formation of the new government," Patil said.

He said he had resigned as a legislator as there was "no development" in his north Karnataka area.

The legislators will submit their resignation letters in the format sought by the assembly speaker, he said.

"We will decide when to leave for Bengaluru after we get an official communication from the speaker," he added.

There are 12 rebel legislators in Mumbai - seven of Congress, three Janata Dal Secular and two independents.