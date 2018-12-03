Never claimed to have understood Hinduism completely, but Rahul can: Modi

PM Modi addressing rally in Jodhpur

Modi today said that even the ancient sages never claimed that they understood Hinduism fully. Hindusism is so vast theat no sigle person can understand it completely, Modi said.

"Iss gyaan ka bhandaar mere paas hai main aisa daawa kabhi nahi kar sakta,naamdar kar sakte hain (I can never claim that that i have vast knowlege of this (Hindusism), but namdaar can)," he quipped. (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

Crowd at PM Modi's rally in Jodhpur

He asked if people of Rajasthan would cast their votes on the the issue of Modi's knowledge of Hinduism or the real issues concerning them?

"Rajasthan mein iske mudde pe vote daalna hai kya? Rajasthan ko bijli, paani, sadak ke liye vote chahiye ki Modi ko Hindu ka gyaan hai ya nahi uspe vote chahiye? (Will Rajasthan vote on this issue or on the issue of electricities roads etc?)," Modi said in Jaipur. (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not understand the foundation of Hinduism.

"What is the essence of Hinduism? What does the Gita say? That knowledge is with everybody... Knowledge is all around you. Every living being has knowledge," Gandhi said at an interactive session in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Targeting Modi on demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Gandhi said the prime minister had a confusion that people in the world do not know anything and he had a sense that all knowledge came from his mind.

BJP president Amit Shah

Soon after his comments, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah gave a sharp reaction while addressing an election rally in Balotara town of Barmer district.

"The Congress is now preaching us about Hinduism... They are giving us lessons of Gita," Shah said.