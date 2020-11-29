Shah's lunch at tribal family a show off, food was cooked at five star hotels: Mamata

Never called farmers' protest politically motivated: Amit Shah

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 29: Day after Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hinted at 'Khalistani element' at farmers' protest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he never referred to the ongoing farmers' agitation as politically motivated.

"I never called the farmers' protest politically motivated, neither I am calling it now, Shah told media outlets in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The statement comes after thousands of farmers rejected Centre's offer to hold immediate talks.

On Saturday, Shah had also appealed to the farmers to shift to the ground at Burari and said the central government is ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they go to the permitted place.

Farmers agitating against the Centre's new agri laws on Sunday said they are ready for talks with the government but will not accept any conditions, including moving to the city's Burari ground from the Singhu and Tikri border points, where they have stayed put for the last three days.