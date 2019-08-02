  • search
    Never been the practise to discuss details of deployment: MHA sources on J&K

    New Delhi, Aug 02: The Union Home Ministry has frowned upon the speculation that has been created in the wake of additional troops being deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia that the decision was taken on the basis of the assessment to the security situation. There is a procedure involved and this is a continuous process. Induction and de-induction is a continuous process. There is also a need to rotate the troops for rest, the source also added.

    
    Representational Image

    It has never been the practise to discuss in public domain the details of such deployment. The movement of troops is also not something that one discusses in public domain the source further added.

    Meanwhile a high alert has been declared in Jammu and Kashmir after reports stated that five Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists had infiltrated into the Valley.

    The intelligence on these terrorists suggests that they are planning on carrying out a big strike ahead of Independence Day. The development comes in the wake of panic being caused in the Valley in the wake of heavy troop deployment and the Indian Airforce and Army being put on high operational alert.

    Valley on high alert as 5 JeM terrorists infiltrate

    The government, meanwhile has pressed into service Indian Airforce aircraft and the heavy lift plane C17 into service in Jammu and Kashmir. This has been done for the rapid induction of CRPF and other paramilitary forces into the Valley.

    Both the Air Force and the Indian Army have been put on high operational alert in view of the ongoing situation in Kashmir.

    It may be recalled that on Thursday over 280 companies of security forces were being deployed in the Valley. This move came after the government rushed 10,000 troops to Jammu and Kashmir last week.

    Friday, August 2, 2019, 10:51 [IST]
