Never asked for imposing Hindi over other regional languages: Amit Shah

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 18: Amid a raging debate over his comments on Hindi as a "unifying language", Home Minister Amit Shah said today that he had never asked for the imposition of Hindi over regional languages.

"I never asked for imposing Hindi over other regional languages and had only requested for learning Hindi as the second language after one's mother tongue. I myself come from a non-Hindi state of Gujarat. If some people want to do politics, it's their choice," Amit Shah said today.

"I have repeatedly said that the Indian languages should be strengthened and their necessity must be understood. A child will only do well if taught in its mother tongue, which is not necessarily Hindi. It can also be the regional language like Gujarati," Shah said, before adding that he had only requested for learning Hindi as a second language.

"But there should be one language in the country, if you want to learn a second language then let it be Hindi, this was my request, I don't understand why it was found offensive," Shah said.

Last week, Shah had pitched for Hindi as a common language for the country, reigniting the debate on the issue even as regional satraps in the south said they would oppose any attempt to "impose" the language. Southeren states, even the BJP-ruled Karnataka, had openly resented his statement.

Rajinikanth opposed the Hindi imposition proposed by Amit Shah

"It is a national responsibility that Hindi expands and prospers. Every language has its own importance. But it is absolutely essential that the entire country has one language that becomes the identity of the nation in the world. If there is any language that can tie the whole country in one thread, it is the most spoken language of Hindi," Amit Shah had said on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

South superstar Rajinikanth today said the concept of a common language in India is not possible and asserted any attempts of Hindi imposition will not be only be resisted by southern states, but even many in the North.