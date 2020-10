Netizens flood internet with hilarious memes on Mumbai power-cut

Get ready to face us in court: Arnab Goswami on Mumbai cop’s probe naming Republic TV in TRP fraud

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 12: Several parts of Mumbai faced a power outage Monday morning, which prompted hilarious posts from netizens as the grid failure created inconvenience for Mumbaikars.

Mumbai power outage brings large parts of city to a halt | Oneindia News

#powercut and #gridfailure dominated trends on Twitter.

Mumbai power outage: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray orders inquiry into power outage

Here are the best tweets:

Mumbaikars - Yaar this #powercut sucks.

People who stays around Ulhasnagar and Dahanu - pic.twitter.com/RJNHpNNNAu — Pratik Jadhav (@PratikJ01) October 12, 2020

#powercut



No Power in Mumbai.



WFH people be like: pic.twitter.com/tH6y2jGfoC — SwatKat 💯 fb (@SwatKat77) October 12, 2020

Mumbai experiences #PowerCut today in several parts

Meanwhile Ulhasnagar & Ambernath residents to Mumbai : pic.twitter.com/k3IxN9f0yY — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) October 12, 2020