Parking row: Netizens demands justice for Amity University students Harsh, Madhav

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 03: The Noida Police has booked four students in Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for allegedly beating up students of Amity University. According to police, one of the complainants Harsh Yadav said that while he was parking his car outside the university campus, the incident took place.

The students who were allegedly beaten up were identified as Harsh Yadav and Madhav Chaudhary, both pursuing their BA Political Science at the university. According to the victims, the issue started over parking a car outside the campus.

Police said the victims sustained minor injuries and bruises. "A case will be registered once the complaint is received and we will take necessary legal action against the suspects who have been identified," Neeraj Singh, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

This incident is taking over all social media platforms and netizens are sharing their views on it. Social media is filled with protests against the incident and netizens are demanding the arrest of the lady, because of whom Madhav and Harsh are in hospital.