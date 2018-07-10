Netflix wades into political row: Cong leader claims 'Sacred Games' portrays Gandhis in bad light

Kolkata Congress leader on Tuesday filed a complaint against Netflix and Nawazuddin Siddiqui claiming that the Sacred Games portrays Gandhis in bad light. He said that it is tarnishing Rajiv Gandhi's image in Bofors scandal case.

Rajiv Sinha, in his letter to the Kolkata Police, said that Nawazuddin as Ganesh Gaitonde "abused our late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi calling him fattu, which translated as pu*** in the subtitle". He also accused the makers of the show of "misrepresenting facts during his regime".

Sacred Games (now streaming on Netflix) is an eight-part crime drama based on the acclaimed - and lengthy, at 900 pages - novel by Vikram Chandra. On the evidence of the first few episodes, it sprawls from thriller to dense character study to brooding meditation on the roots of India's political corruption.