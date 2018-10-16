Neta's son brandishes gun outside 5-star hotel in Delhi, case registered

New Delhi, Oct 16: Son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP was seen brandishing a gun outside a 5-star hotel on Monday. The person was identified as Ashish Pandey is the son of former MP Rakesh Pandey, Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

On the basis of the viral video, a case has been registered under the Arms Act. The abuse-filled video that has provoked outrage and disgust on social media.

According to reports, in the video shot on a mobile phone, Ashish Pandey has a gun in his hands as he argues with a woman and threatens her, allegedly after she objected to him walking into the women's washroom. Pandey's woman friend and a security guard are seen trying to hold him back and calm him down. The video ends with Pandey being dragged away by the hotel staff as he continues to shout expletives and threats.

The accused Ashish Pandey is probably hiding somewhere in Noida and Ghaziabad area. The key members of his family, including his father and MLA brother, all are there in Ghaziabad trying to manage the situation.

#WATCH A man brandishes a gun outside a 5-star hotel in Delhi on October 14. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/G14eqVJU0U — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018