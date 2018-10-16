India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Neta's son brandishes gun outside 5-star hotel in Delhi, case registered

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 16: Son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP was seen brandishing a gun outside a 5-star hotel on Monday. The person was identified as Ashish Pandey is the son of former MP Rakesh Pandey, Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

    Netas son brandishes gun outside a 5-star hotel in Delhi
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    On the basis of the viral video, a case has been registered under the Arms Act. The abuse-filled video that has provoked outrage and disgust on social media.

    Also Read | Delhi: Bank robbed, cashier shot dead in Dwarka

    According to reports, in the video shot on a mobile phone, Ashish Pandey has a gun in his hands as he argues with a woman and threatens her, allegedly after she objected to him walking into the women's washroom. Pandey's woman friend and a security guard are seen trying to hold him back and calm him down. The video ends with Pandey being dragged away by the hotel staff as he continues to shout expletives and threats.

    The accused Ashish Pandey is probably hiding somewhere in Noida and Ghaziabad area. The key members of his family, including his father and MLA brother, all are there in Ghaziabad trying to manage the situation.

    Read more about:

    new delhi bsp uttar pradesh

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue