Look Out Circular issued against neta's son for brandishing gun outside 5-star hotel in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 16: Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued by Delhi Police against Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, for brandishing a gun outside a 5-star hotel.

On the basis of the viral video, a case has been registered under the Arms Act. The abuse-filled video that has provoked outrage and disgust on social media.

According to reports, in the video shot on a mobile phone, Ashish Pandey has a gun in his hands as he argues with a woman and threatens her, allegedly after she objected to him walking into the women's washroom. Pandey's woman friend and a security guard are seen trying to hold him back and calm him down. The video ends with Pandey being dragged away by the hotel staff as he continues to shout expletives and threats.

The accused Ashish Pandey is probably hiding somewhere in Noida and Ghaziabad area. The key members of his family, including his father and MLA brother, all are there in Ghaziabad trying to manage the situation.

Delhi Dy CM, Manish Sisodia, said, "Law and order is no one's priority. Priority is to frame AAP MLAs in fake cases. The day law&order is made a priority, it'll be on right track. It's a 5-star hotel in VIP area, how did this happen?."