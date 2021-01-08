Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's niece Chitra Ghosh dies of cardiac arrest, PM Modi condoles

PM Modi did not discuss demonetisation: Pranab Mukherjee in memoir

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Jan 08: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's niece and eminent academician Chitra Ghosh has died at the age of 90 following a cardiac arrest, a family member said.

Ghosh's nephew and BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose said the youngest daughter of Sarat Chandra Bose passed away at 10.30 am on Thursday due to acute myocardial infraction.

"A life dedicated in serving the people teaching & inspiring the youth!" Bose said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to condole the demise of Ghosh.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Professor Chitra Ghosh made pioneering contributions to academics and community service. I recall my interaction with her, when we discussed many subjects including declassification of files relating to Netaji Bose. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."

She was the former head of the political science department at Lady Brabourne College here.

Ghosh's last rites were performed on Thursday afternoon.