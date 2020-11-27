YouTube
    Netaji’s struggles have long been neglected: Mamata

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Nov 27: Iterating that freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose and his contributions to the country's freedom movement have long been "neglected", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said attempts were being made to change history by painting people who were against the independence struggle in "political colours".

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    Even after 75 years of his "disappearance", people have no clue about what happened to Subhash Chandra Bose, she said. "I can see that there is this growing trend of manipulating history according to one's whims... Those who were part of the country's freedom struggle are being ignored.

    BJP a party of outsiders, has no place in Bengal: Mamata

    "These days, priority is being given to people who at that time protested the fight for independence. It is being done to make people forget the truth," Mr Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

    "Even after so many years, we have no clue what happened to Netaji. We do not know how he died. We know nothing about the final day of his life. He (Netaji) is still being neglected," she stated.

    The TMC supremo said that in West Bengal, students are taught to identify the country's "true leaders" and the teachers play an important role in that.

    "I believe that history and literature taught in every school of Bengal help (students) identify the country's as well as the state's true leaders. Teachers play a vital role in that," she said.

    She maintained that her government had declassified all the files it had related to Netaji, but the BJP-led Centre failed to fulfil its promise in this regard.

    Story first published: Friday, November 27, 2020, 9:21 [IST]
    X