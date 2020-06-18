Nepal's upper house clears new map, president assent next

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 18: Nepal's upper house on Thursday, unanimously cleared the constitutional amendment bill to reflect its new map in the national emblem.

Last week, the lower house in Nepal had cleared the new map, which was supported by all the 258 lawmakers who were present. According to the new map Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura are now being claimed by Nepal as its own.

A boundary row has been sparked off after Nepal staked a claim to Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Last month, Army Chief, General M M Naravane had said that there is reason to believe that Kathmandu's objection to the road via Lipulekh has been at the best of someone else. The Army Chief was apparently hitting at a Chinese hand.

The bill on the new map was clearly unanimously by the House of Representatives. Now the bill will go to the President for assent.