  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nepal’s protest against link road to Lipulekh Pass: Army Chief hints at China hand

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 16: Army Chief General M M Naravane hinted that China may be behind the protest by Nepal against India's new Link Road to the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand.

    Nepal’s protest against link road to Lipulekh Pass: Army Chief hits at China hand
    Army Chief General M M Naravane

    He however said that he did not see any concerted design in the recent troop face offs with China. I do not see any contradiction at all as far as the road to the Lipulekh Pass is concerned. In fact the Nepalese ambassador had mention that the east side of Kali Nadi belongs to them. There is no dispute in that, the General also said.

    India committed to peace and tranquillity along border with China: MEA

    The road which we have constructed is on the west side of the river. So, I do not know what they are agitating about exactly. There have never been problems on this score in the past.

    There is reason to believe that they might have raised the issue at the behest of someone else. That is very much a possibility, he also said.

    Nepal had declared that the Link Road to Lepulekh passed through its territory. It criticised India for the unilateral act. India responded that the road lay completely within its territory.

    More MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE News

    Read more about:

    manoj mukund naravane nepal china

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X