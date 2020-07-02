Nepal political crisis: Oli prorogues ongoing budget session

New Delhi, June 02: The Nepal's cabinet has decided to prororgue or discontinue without dissolving the online budget session. This decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister K P Oli.

On the other hand the top leader of thw Communist Party decided to go ahead with the meet in the absence of Oli.

The developments come in the wake of Nepal's Communist Party leaders demanding his resignation.

Four top leaders of Nepal's Communist Party including Prachanda had also sought proof from Prime Minister, K P Oli about his allegation that India was trying to topple his government.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal or Prachanda said that it is not India, but he himself who is seeking Oli's resignation.

On Monday, Oli accused India of trying to topple him. The allegation comes in the wake of differences cropping up between Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal also known as Prachanda.

Oli alleged that meetings were being organised in New Delhi against Nepal's decision to amend its Constitution to include in its map Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

It is unthinkable, the things that are happening in Delhi against the amendment to the Constitution. Listen to the Delhi media. Look at the meetings being organised in India, Oli also said.

He also referred to a plot to overthrow his government. You must know Nepal's nationalism is not so weak that outside forces will be able to topple it, he also said. While stating that he had no desire to be in the post forever, he also ruled out any possibility of him quitting now. If I quit, there will be no leader to raise the issue of nationalism and territory.

There has been immense pressure on him to either quit as the Prime Minister or the post of chairperson of the NCP. Oli is one of the NCP's two chairpersons, a post that he shares with Prachanda.

On Friday, he was absent from meeting of the NCP's standing committee. He is said to have sent word that he would join the meeting late, but never turned up. In fact he had made it to the first meeting on Thursday, but he was criticised severely by Prachanda.

India is closely watching the developments, even as cries for Oli's resignation grows.

Reports from Nepal say that their Prime Minister is already facing a crisis with calls for his resignation. India has been watching closely following reports that said that Nepal may have ceded territory to China. This has however been denied by Nepal's foreign ministry.

During the standing committee meeting of the Communist Party, both Oli and P K Dahal Prachanda accused each other of failing the government andante party.

While quoting party members, Kathmandu Post said that Prachanda had made a sensitive revelation as to what Oli was upto to survive as PM. We have heard that Pakistani, Afghani or Bangladeshi models are being worked out to remain in power, but such attempts are not going to succeed, Dahal had said.

Oli's faction is in a minority in the important standing committee. Prachanda during the meeting had also said that it was not going to be possible for anyone to send people to jail on false charges of corruption. It is not easy to rule the country with the help of the army and it is not possible to split the party and run the government by allying with the opposition, he was quoted saying at the meeting.

While Prachanda too is not seen as exactly friendly towards India, his government had however never undermined India's interests the way Oli has.