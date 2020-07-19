YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nepal police opens fire on 3 Indian Nationals near border in Bihar, 1 Injured

    By PTI
    |

    Kishanganj (Bihar), July 19: An Indian national has been injured in firing by the Nepal Armed Police Force (NAPF) in the 'no man's land' on the Indo-Nepal border in Bihars Kishanganj district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

    Image credit: ANI
    Image credit: ANI

    The incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Saturday near pillar number 152 when Jitendra Kumar Singh and three others had gone there to bring back their cattle that had strayed into the 'no man's land', Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said.

    The victim is a resident of Mafia Tola village under Fatehpur police station of the district. The family members rushed the injured man, who received a bullet injury on his left arm, to Kishanganj sadar hospital from where doctors referred him to Purnea for better treatment.

    The SP said police and Sashastra Seema Bal, the Indian border guarding force deployed on the Indo-Nepal border, are probing the matter.

    The SSBs 12th battalion Commandant Lalit Kumar said that Nepal Armed Police Force opened fire on the suspicion that they were cattle smugglers. Entering the 'no man's land' is prohibited during the lockdown, he said, adding the Nepalese force opened fire following an altercation. The Nepalese personnel fired four rounds.

    On June 12, an Indian national was killed while two others were injured in firing by the NAPF on Indo-Nepal border near Lalbandi Janki Nagar village in Bihars Sitamarhi district.

    The incidents have occurred in the midst of a raging boundary row between the two countries, with India sternly asking Nepal not to resort to any "artificial enlargement" of its territorial claims after Kathmandu recently released a new political map laying claim over Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.

    New Delhi maintains that these are part of Uttarakhand, while Kathmandu, in its recent map, has shown them as part of Western Nepal. India had published its new map of the border region in November, after it divided Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into two union territories.

    The map had incorporated these areas of Uttarakhand, the territories disputed with Nepal, within India's borders.

    More INDO NEPAL News

    Read more about:

    indo nepal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue