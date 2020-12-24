Nepal crisis: China looks to make one last attempt to keep warring factions together

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 24: China is looking to make one last attempt to keep the warring Nepal Communist Party leaders together.

After meeting with President Bidya Devi, Bhandari, Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi is also said to have met with Prime Minister, K P Oli's rival, P K Dahal aka Prachanda, who is the co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party.

The meeting with Bhandari took place two days after the President signed off on Prime Minister K P Oli Sharma's recommendation to dissolve Parliament. Oli's decision to dissolve Parliament would given him a smooth run up to the elections and he would also split the Nepal Communist Party.

The split is something that China has been trying to avert. The Nepal Communist Party was formed around 3 years back with the merger of Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) and his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda's Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre.

On an earlier occasion, Hou was successful in convincing both sides to patch up. However over the last few months the Chinese envoy has been less successful especially after Beijing indicated that it was not averse to a change of prime minister if the communist party intact.

The Chinese Embassy spokesperson, Zhang Si had told the Kathmandu Post that China did not want the Nepal Communist Party to be in. He wished that the leaders would resolve differences and stay united.

Madhav Kumar Nepal replaces PM Oli as Nepal Communist Party chairman

"The embassy keeps good relationships with Nepali leaders and is ready to exchange views on issues of common interest at any convenient time," he also said.

Meanwhile Oli's moved the Supreme Court challenging the dissolution of Parliament. They have termed the decision taken by Oli as a constitutional coup.

The spokesperson of the Supreme Court, Bhadrakali Pokharel said that three petitions against the dissolution were in the process of being registered. Under the Constitution, the Prime Minister has no prerogative to dissolve Parliament, lawyer Dinesh Tripathi, one of the petitioners said.

On Sunday Oli announced that he would be dissolving the Parliament. The decision taken by Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Oli to dissolve Parliament would give him a free hand to run the government also split the party formed in 2018 by the merger of his Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) with the Prachanda's Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre.

Oli's rival Pushpa Kumar Dahal a.k.a Prachanda has been trying to get the upper hand. There have been several rounds of revolts against Oli, with the Prachanda faction demanding a greater say in the government. Oli on the other hand had refused to give in and had given several hints about splitting the party.

Officials tell OneIndia that the issue is Nepal's internal matter. However Delhi continues to keep a close watch on the developments. We are watching the events unfold, but would not want to comment as yet, the official said. The move would anger China as its Ambassador in Kathmandu has been working hard to keep the Nepal Communist Party united.

K P Oli who dissolved Parliament could have a smooth run unless the Supreme Court rejects his decision. Nepal's constitution does not have a provision for dissolution of Parliament, which has a fixed term.

In an editorial the Kathmandu Post said that Oli had for quote sometime been facing a legitimacy crisis within the ruling NCP since he lost majority as the faction led by Pushpa Kumar Dahal and others had been seeking his resignation owing to his poor governance and authoritarian impulses.

The matter is likely to end up in the Supreme Court. However Oli who enjoys an over two third majority in the parliamentary party may not be in any danger and the court may just rule in his favour.

Moreover some members of the Dahal group such as Industry Minister, Lekha Raj and Home Minister, Ram Bahadur Thapa have refused to resign.