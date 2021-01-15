For Quick Alerts
Nepal approves use of Covishield vaccine manufactured in India
New Delhi, Jan 15: Nepal on Friday granted approval for AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine against the novel coronavirus in the country.
"Conditional permission has been granted for emergency use authorization of COVISHIELD vaccine against COVID-19 in Nepal," a statement by the country's Department of Drug Administration said.
Nepal has reported 266,816 cases and 1,948 deaths from COVID-19 so far, according to official data.