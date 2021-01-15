Nepal approves use of Covishield vaccine manufactured in India

Karnataka to receive 20k doses of Covaxin soon; Check venue and timings

New Delhi, Jan 15: Nepal on Friday granted approval for AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine against the novel coronavirus in the country.

"Conditional permission has been granted for emergency use authorization of COVISHIELD vaccine against COVID-19 in Nepal," a statement by the country's Department of Drug Administration said.

Nepal has reported 266,816 cases and 1,948 deaths from COVID-19 so far, according to official data.