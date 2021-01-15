YouTube
    Nepal approves use of Covishield vaccine manufactured in India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: Nepal on Friday granted approval for AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine against the novel coronavirus in the country.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Conditional permission has been granted for emergency use authorization of COVISHIELD vaccine against COVID-19 in Nepal," a statement by the country's Department of Drug Administration said.

    Nepal has reported 266,816 cases and 1,948 deaths from COVID-19 so far, according to official data.

    Friday, January 15, 2021, 16:39 [IST]
