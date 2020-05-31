Nepal all set to clear controversial new map amid border row with India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 31: Nepal government is all set to update new map, which includes a stretch of land high in the mountains that India claims as its own, with the ruling Left alliance moving a constitution amendment bill today.

The bill seeks to modify the Nepal map to include Indian territories of Limpiyadhura, Kapalpani and Lipulekh, which Nepal claims as its own.

Last week, after Nepal made public its new map, claiming territory under India's control, the government hit back saying that the revised official map was a unilateral act and not based on facts.

Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs said that what Nepal did was contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India, he also said.

India also urged Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We hope that Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues, the MEA spokesperson also said.

Last week Nepal's cabinet endorsed a new political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under its territory, amid a border dispute with India.