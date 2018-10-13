Nepal: 8 climbers killed in massive landslide on Mt Gurja

Kathmandu, Oct 13: In a tragic incident, at least eight climbers, including five Korean nationals, were killed in a massive landslide on Nepal's Mount Gurja on Saturday.

Earlier, they were reported to be missing in the landslide.

According to The Himalayan report, Wangchu Sherpa, Managing Director at Trekking Camp Nepal said that five Korean climbers - of Koreanway Gurja Himal Expedition 2018 - including team leader Kim Chang-ho, along with their support staff were killed in the incident last evening.

Other deceased Korean climbers of the expedition have been identified as Lee Jaehun, Rim Il-jin, Yoo Youngjik, and Jeong Joon-mo.