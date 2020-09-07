NEP 2020: PM Modi says govt's intervention should be minimal on new education policy

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government should have minimal intervention in educational policy as it "belongs to everyone" as he addressed the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy.

Urging people to take the 'collective responsibility to implement NEP-2020 in Letter and Spirit', PM Modi said, "Education policy and education system are important means of fulfilling the aspirations of the country. Centre, state government, local bodies, all are attached to the responsibility of education system. But it is also true that the government, its interference in education policy, its impact, should be minimal. As foreign policy, defence policy are of the country, not govt, so is education policy. It belongs to everyone."

NEP 2020 LIVE: Modi, Kovind to address Governors' Conference on New Education Policy shortly

"The more teachers and parents are connected to education policy, the more students will be connected, the more its relevance and comprehensiveness increases," he said while addressing the virtual conference which is being attended by education ministers of all states.

A statement, released by the Ministry of Education, said, "The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a global superpower."

"The NEP aims would bring about a paradigm shift in the country's education system and create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for a new 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as envisaged by the prime minister," the ministry said.