YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NEP 2020: PM Modi, President to discuss New Education Policy through video conferencing today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be joining President Ram Nath Kovind through video conferencing to address the inaugural session of the Governor's Conference today. The Prime Minister would hold a discussion on new National Education Policy, NEP 2020 and its transformational impact today. The conference began at 10 am today while the Prime Minister would address it at 10:30 am.

    Narendra modi

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "deliberations from this conference will strengthen the efforts to make India a knowledge hub."

    NEP 2020 LIVE: Modi, Kovind to address Governors' Conference on New Education Policy shortly

    Meanwhile, Ministry of Education is organizing a conference of Governors and Vice-Chancellors of all universities of India titled Role of NEP -2020 in transforming higher education. It would also be attended by all education ministers of states and various other senior officials.

    A statement in this regard released by the Ministry of Education said, "The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a global superpower."

    "The NEP aims would bring about a paradigm shift in the country's education system and create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for a new 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as envisaged by the prime minister," the ministry said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi ram nath kovind

    Story first published: Monday, September 7, 2020, 10:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X