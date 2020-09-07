NEP 2020: PM Modi, President to discuss New Education Policy through video conferencing today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be joining President Ram Nath Kovind through video conferencing to address the inaugural session of the Governor's Conference today. The Prime Minister would hold a discussion on new National Education Policy, NEP 2020 and its transformational impact today. The conference began at 10 am today while the Prime Minister would address it at 10:30 am.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "deliberations from this conference will strengthen the efforts to make India a knowledge hub."

Meanwhile, Ministry of Education is organizing a conference of Governors and Vice-Chancellors of all universities of India titled Role of NEP -2020 in transforming higher education. It would also be attended by all education ministers of states and various other senior officials.

A statement in this regard released by the Ministry of Education said, "The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a global superpower."

"The NEP aims would bring about a paradigm shift in the country's education system and create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for a new 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as envisaged by the prime minister," the ministry said.