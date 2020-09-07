NEP 2020 updates: Education Policy will help India to become education superpower, says Kovind

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Sep 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy (NEP) through video conference.

PM Modi said that the work for NEP 2020 started around five years ago and suggestions of more than two lakh people have been incorporated to formulate the new policy. The prime minister expressed confidence that NEP 2020 will give direction to country's goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and help India become more self-reliant in future.

Newest First Oldest First The success of the National Education Policy will depend on the effective contribution of both the Center and the State. Education is the subject of the concurrent list under the Indian Constitution. Therefore, it requires joint and coordinated action by the Center and the States: President A National Research Foundation will be established to inspire quality academic research in all fields. To strengthen the culture of research, all universities and higher educational institutions will have to work with the National Research Foundation: Kovind Indian languages, art and culture have been given priority in NEP2020, it will develop creative potential in students, strengthen Indian languages and maintain unity of India: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses Governors’ Conference on NEP 2020 With the use and integration of technology, learning process will be accelerated yielding better results, for this, National Educational TechnologyForum (NETF) will be established: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses Governors’ Conference on NEP 2020 Indian languages, art and culture have been given priority in #NEP2020, it will develop creative potential in students, strengthen Indian languages and maintain unity of India: President As foreign policy, defence policy are of the country, not govt, so is education policy. It belongs to everyone: Modi NEP2020 will be helpful in fulfilling the needs and aspirations of youngsters in India, it will be implemented as per the requirements of 21st century: Kovind NEP2020 will be helpful in fulfilling the needs and aspirations of youngsters in India: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses Governors’ Conference on NEP 2020 The world is extensively discussing changing nature of work, says Modi In this policy, more emphasis is given on Passion, Practicality and Performance than Process: PM The new education policy focuses on Learning rather than Studying and goes beyond Curriculum and emphasizes Critical Thinking, says PM Modi Work on National Education Policy had started over 4-5 years ago. Millions of people - both rural, urban and people associated to the education sector had given their suggestions for the NEP. Over 2 lakh people had sent in their suggestions: PM The policy will give a new direction to social and economic life of 21st century India, says PM True knowledge liberates minds. With the new NEP 2020, youth can study subjects as per their interest: PM The pressure on students for specific streams have been removed. Our youth will now be able to learn according to their interests. Earlier, students used to pick a stream beyond their aptitude and they realised it much later. Such problems have been done away with in the NEP: PM With vocational exposure right from early age, our youth will get better prepared for life. Our youth's participation in the global job market and employ-ability in India will increase with practical learning: PM Under the NEP, we've opened the pathway to open campuses of best international institutes in India for our students. When top campuses will open in India, our students will get more competitive and will not have to go abroad for quality education: PM The NEP has opened the way for the establishment of the best international institutions' campus in India to tackle brain drain & also for youth from ordinary families: PM Employability of our country's youth will increase with a practical learning approach which has been stated under this policy, says PM The new policy lays emphasis on practicality, performance, critical analysis and assessment: PM Modi True knowledge liberates minds. With the new NEP 2020, youth can study subjects as per their interest, says PM Education Policy important for fulfilling national aspirations: PM NEP2020 will give direction to country's goal of #AatmanirbharBharat and help India become more self-reliant: PM "Suggestions of more than two lakh people have been incorporated in NEP. NEP 2020 is a work of 4-5 years": PM "This event is very important in the context of the National Education Policy. Hundreds of people in the Education world are gathered here today. I greet everyone": PM NEP2020 will help India achieve 50% GER by 2035: Union Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank while addressing Governors’ Conference on NEP2020 PM Narendra Modi's address has begun Addressing the Conference of Governors on National Education Policy 2020. https://t.co/S2CWEfFRYt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2020 Modi addressing the Conference of Governors on National Education Policy 2020. Governors’ Conference on NEP 2020 begins, President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi to address the conference PM addresses inaugural session of Governors' Conference on National Education Policy Ministry of Education is organizing a conference of Governors and Vice-Chancellors of all universities of India titled Role of NEP -2020 in transforming higher education. 