    NEP 2020 updates: Education Policy will help India to become education superpower, says Kovind

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy (NEP) through video conference.

    NEP 2020 LIVE: Will be helpful in fulfilling the needs, aspirations of youngsters, says Kovind

    PM Modi said that the work for NEP 2020 started around five years ago and suggestions of more than two lakh people have been incorporated to formulate the new policy. The prime minister expressed confidence that NEP 2020 will give direction to country's goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and help India become more self-reliant in future.

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:57 AM, 7 Sep
    The success of the National Education Policy will depend on the effective contribution of both the Center and the State. Education is the subject of the concurrent list under the Indian Constitution. Therefore, it requires joint and coordinated action by the Center and the States: President
    11:30 AM, 7 Sep
    A National Research Foundation will be established to inspire quality academic research in all fields. To strengthen the culture of research, all universities and higher educational institutions will have to work with the National Research Foundation: Kovind
    11:27 AM, 7 Sep
    Indian languages, art and culture have been given priority in NEP2020, it will develop creative potential in students, strengthen Indian languages and maintain unity of India: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses Governors’ Conference on NEP 2020
    11:26 AM, 7 Sep
    With the use and integration of technology, learning process will be accelerated yielding better results, for this, National Educational TechnologyForum (NETF) will be established: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses Governors’ Conference on NEP 2020
    11:25 AM, 7 Sep
    Indian languages, art and culture have been given priority in #NEP2020, it will develop creative potential in students, strengthen Indian languages and maintain unity of India: President
    11:19 AM, 7 Sep
    As foreign policy, defence policy are of the country, not govt, so is education policy. It belongs to everyone: Modi
    11:18 AM, 7 Sep
    NEP2020 will be helpful in fulfilling the needs and aspirations of youngsters in India, it will be implemented as per the requirements of 21st century: Kovind
    11:12 AM, 7 Sep
    NEP2020 will be helpful in fulfilling the needs and aspirations of youngsters in India: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses Governors’ Conference on NEP 2020
    11:08 AM, 7 Sep
    The world is extensively discussing changing nature of work, says Modi
    11:07 AM, 7 Sep
    In this policy, more emphasis is given on Passion, Practicality and Performance than Process: PM
    11:07 AM, 7 Sep
    The new education policy focuses on Learning rather than Studying and goes beyond Curriculum and emphasizes Critical Thinking, says PM Modi
    11:05 AM, 7 Sep
    Work on National Education Policy had started over 4-5 years ago. Millions of people - both rural, urban and people associated to the education sector had given their suggestions for the NEP. Over 2 lakh people had sent in their suggestions: PM
    11:05 AM, 7 Sep
    The policy will give a new direction to social and economic life of 21st century India, says PM
    11:01 AM, 7 Sep
    True knowledge liberates minds. With the new NEP 2020, youth can study subjects as per their interest: PM
    11:00 AM, 7 Sep
    The pressure on students for specific streams have been removed. Our youth will now be able to learn according to their interests. Earlier, students used to pick a stream beyond their aptitude and they realised it much later. Such problems have been done away with in the NEP: PM
    10:59 AM, 7 Sep
    With vocational exposure right from early age, our youth will get better prepared for life. Our youth's participation in the global job market and employ-ability in India will increase with practical learning: PM
    10:59 AM, 7 Sep
    Under the NEP, we've opened the pathway to open campuses of best international institutes in India for our students. When top campuses will open in India, our students will get more competitive and will not have to go abroad for quality education: PM
    10:57 AM, 7 Sep
    The NEP has opened the way for the establishment of the best international institutions' campus in India to tackle brain drain & also for youth from ordinary families: PM
    10:56 AM, 7 Sep
    Employability of our country's youth will increase with a practical learning approach which has been stated under this policy, says PM
    10:56 AM, 7 Sep
    The new policy lays emphasis on practicality, performance, critical analysis and assessment: PM Modi
    10:55 AM, 7 Sep
    True knowledge liberates minds. With the new NEP 2020, youth can study subjects as per their interest, says PM
    10:55 AM, 7 Sep
    Education Policy important for fulfilling national aspirations: PM
    10:55 AM, 7 Sep
    NEP2020 will give direction to country's goal of #AatmanirbharBharat and help India become more self-reliant: PM
    10:50 AM, 7 Sep
    "Suggestions of more than two lakh people have been incorporated in NEP. NEP 2020 is a work of 4-5 years": PM
    10:49 AM, 7 Sep
    "This event is very important in the context of the National Education Policy. Hundreds of people in the Education world are gathered here today. I greet everyone": PM
    10:43 AM, 7 Sep
    NEP2020 will help India achieve 50% GER by 2035: Union Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank while addressing Governors’ Conference on NEP2020
    10:41 AM, 7 Sep
    PM Narendra Modi's address has begun
    10:39 AM, 7 Sep
    Modi addressing the Conference of Governors on National Education Policy 2020.
    10:36 AM, 7 Sep
    Governors’ Conference on NEP 2020 begins, President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi to address the conference
    10:34 AM, 7 Sep
    PM addresses inaugural session of Governors' Conference on National Education Policy
