Neither do I have aspirations nor RSS any designs to make me PM candidate: Nitin Gadkari

Neither do I have aspirations nor any designs to make me PM candidate: Nitin Gadkari

By PTI

New Delhi, Mar 10: Amid speculations that he could be the BJP's prime ministerial candidate in case of a fractured mandate in the upcoming general elections, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has asserted that he is not in the race for the prime minister's post.

"I have not done any calculation, never set targets - neither in politics nor in work. Mai to chala jidhar chale rasta (I follow the path wherever it leads). Jo kaam dikha karta gaya (Accomplished whatever is assigned to me). Believe in doing the best for the country," Gadkari told PTI, in an interview.

Seeking to rubbish speculations that he could be the "Prime Minister in the making", the senior minister made it clear that "neither there is anything like this in my mind nor RSS has any such thing. Nation comes supreme for us."

"I do not see dreams, neither I go to anyone nor I do any lobbying. I am not in this race... I my telling you from my heart," the minister at the helm of key infrastructure ministries of the Narendra Modi government said.

Talking further about the speculations, Gadkari, also a former BJP chief, said that he does not know what people are thinking but that he has "nothing to do with it, not even remotely". Gadkari also asserted that he and his party stood "solidly behind Modiji who is doing very good work".

"Given what work we have done, I feel we will get more seats than the last time under Modiji," he said and termed the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) of Opposition parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as 'Mahamilawat' (high adulteration).

Earlier this month, he termed speculations about him being in the race for prime minister as "mungeri lal ke haseen sapne" (day dreaming). On being a favourite with the Opposition members too, Gadkari remarked that whoever came to him, he believed in helping them with a positive attitude. "Whatever maximum I can do I try," he added.

