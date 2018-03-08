Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland chief minister along with 11 other ministers

Senior Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio, along with the council of ministers took oath today as the Chief Minister of the Nagaland.This is Rio's fourth time as the Chief Minister of Nagaland.

Governor PB Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rio and the 11 ministers at the main rostrum of the ground, in the presence of BJP president Amit Shah, other union ministers.

Meghalaya's newly-appointed Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his counterparts from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

CM of Manipur N Biren Singh, CM of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, CM of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and CM of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma at the oath ceremony of Nagaland CM designate Neiphiu Rio in Kohima. pic.twitter.com/yjRrU39aTp — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018

BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the ceremony in state capital Kohima.

Defence Minister Niramala Sitharaman, MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, BJP President Amit Shah and BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav at the oath ceremony of Nagaland CM designate Neiphiu Rio in Kohima. pic.twitter.com/6o8fgTc0XX — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018

In a first, the chief minister and council of ministers of a newly-elected government in Nagaland took oath in full public view.

The swearing-in ceremonies in the state have so far been high-profile shows at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, with VVIPs, VIPs and top bureaucrats in attendance. The newly-mandated alliance government, comprising 34 elected members of the NDPP, BJP, National People's Party (NPP), JD(U) and an Independent, however, has decided to take the oath before the public.

Neiphiu Rio, who floated the NDPP just ahead of the Assembly elections in Nagaland, had forged a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. The NDPP-BJP alliance had won 30 seats (NDPP 18, BJP 12) in the February 27 Nagaland Assembly polls.

Governor P B Acharya on Tuesday said he had received letters of support in Rio's favour from 12 legislators of the BJP, one letter from the JD(U) and another from an Independent MLA, besides the 18 legislatures of the NDPP.

Outgoing Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang on March 6 submitted his resignation which the Governor accepted and asked him to continue in office till an alternative arrangement was made.

