NEHU BA results declared

The NEHU BA results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Out of the 22,169 total number of candidates appeared for the examinations in October 2017, 8,151 candidates passed the exam with a passing percentage of 36.77. The results document said 14, 018 students failed in the exam.

NEHU also declared the results of 3rd Semester B.Ed. exams held in December 2017. NEHU has recently published Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Semesters 1, 3 and 5 exam results.

NEHU has also released results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Mass Communication and Video Production Semesters 1, 3 and 5 exam results. The results are available at nehu.ac.in and logisys.net.in/results/nehu/.

