    Nehru and Pakistan are Modi’s tools of ‘distraction’: Rahul Gandhi

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for invoking references to Pakistan and Jawaharlal Nehru, distracting from the "real" issues.

    "PM Modi's style is to distract the country from the core issues. He talks of Congress, of Jawaharlal Nehru, of Pakistan, etc but not of core issues," said Gandhi.

    The Congress leader said that the biggest issue before the country is of unemployment and economy, on which the PM did not speak.

    "All youngsters of this country want that after studies - school, college university - is employment. We asked the Prime Minister repeatedly that you have given a one and a half-hour speech and if for 2 minutes you can tell the youth about employment and what your government has done about it," he said. "You would have seen, youngsters saw, that the PM could not give a reply," the former Congress president said while speaking to reporters outside Parliament.

    Earlier, the government used to talk about the economy, Make in India, USD 5 trillion, but the Prime Minister now does not talk about the biggest issue facing the country and is distracting the people by talking about other things, ranging from the Congress and Nehru to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

      Both the Prime Minister and Fiance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have failed to reply on issues like providing employment to youth and putting the economy on the right track, said Gandhi.

      X