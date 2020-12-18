Saif Ali Khan's 'Tandav' to release in January on Amazon

In reply to NCB, Karan Johar denies drugs being consumed at his house party

YouTuber CarryMinati to make debut in Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay

Neha Kakkar shows off pregnant belly in new pic with Rohanpreet Singh

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Dec 18: Playback singer Neha Kakkar''s post on Instagram has set off rumour mills, leading to speculation about her pregnancy.

In the post on Instagram, Kakkar shared picture with husband Rohan Preet Singh, where she is seemingly flaunting her baby bump.

The 32-year-old singer captioned the photo, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar" with a hug and heart emoji.

Singh, 26, commented on Kakkar''s post, "Now, you will have to be extra careful Neha." He also shared the same the photo on his own Instagram page.

Bollywood drug case: Actor Arjun Rampal's partner's brother gets bail

The couple tied the knot in October, after meeting on the sets of a wedding-themed music video.

Kakkar is currently judging the 12th season of singing reality show "Indian Idol" alongside Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.