Coronavirus
    Negative list to detail activities during lockdown: MHA guidelines soon

    New Delhi, May 17: A detailed list of guidelines to enforce the lockdown 4 will be out soon.

    The next phase of the lockdown will have a negative list that would detail activities rather than what is prohibited, Home Ministry sources have told OneIndia.

    The next set of guidelines would focus largely around opening up of public transport in a bid to facilitate office goers. The MHA would look at allowing plying of buses even in the red zones. Further taxis, autos, cab aggregators would also be allowed to ply, the source cited above also said.

    Amit Shah holds meeting with MHA officials ahead of announcement of lockdown 4.0 guidelines

    However, while easing restrictions, strict social distancing norms would have to be followed. In taxis there would be just two persons allowed to travel, while in the autos it would one, apart from the driver, the official said.

    The blueprints from the states as sought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are with the Centre and almost all states have sought for an extension of the lockdown. The primary concern raised by the states is the influx of people from the other states. This would mean that there will be a restriction on trains and flights from the other states. However train and flight services would be available for those stranded.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 8:57 [IST]
