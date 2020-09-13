NEET to be held today for over 15 lakh candidates amid strict Covid-19 precautions

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 13: Over 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear in medical entrance exam NEET on Sunday which will be conducted amid strict precautions in view of the COVID1-9 pandemic, according to officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In order to maintain social distancing, the NTA has increased the number of exam centres from originally-planned 2,546 to 3,843, while the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12.

The crucial National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which is a pen and paper based test unlike engineering entrance exam JEE, has already been deferred twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exam was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26, and then to September 13.

A total of 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

"For ensuring social distancing outside examination halls, a staggered entry and exit of candidates has been planned. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside examination centres to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing while waiting," a senior NTA official said.

"Candidates have also been issued an advisory guiding them about the 'dos and don'ts' for proper social distancing. We have also written to states governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres in time," the official added.

The testing agency has also changed centres for a few candidates this week in compliance with social distancing norms and COVID restrictions. However, the city of the exam centre hasn't been changed for any candidate.

NEET 2020: All you need to know

NEET 2020 admit card along with self-declaration form on A4 size paper

Additional photograph, same as uploaded on application form

Valid photo id

Personal transparent bottle

Personal hand sanitiser of 50 ml

PwDS certificate scribe related document if applicable Mask and gloves

Dress code:

Candidate is allowed to wear slippers and sandals with low heels

Closed footwear including shoes are not permitted Light clothes with half sleeves Long sleeves not permitted

Candidates with specific attire for religious and customary reasons will have to report early for mandatory frisking