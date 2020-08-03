YouTube
    NEET Superspecialty Exam 2020 exam table released; register on natboard.edu.in before 24 August

    New Delhi, Aug 03: The National Board of Examination (NBE) released the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the super specialty course or post-graduate courses in Medicine on its official website - nbe.edu.in.

    As per the schedule, NEET-SS 2020 computer-based examination will be conducted on September 15, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

    The online application process for the entrance examination began on Monday at 3 pm and will conclude till 23 August at 11.55 pm. The computer-based examination will be held on 15 September across various centres in the country.

    Eligible students can apply for the entrance examination at natboard.edu.in.

    The result for the NEET-SS examination is scheduled to be declared by September 25, 2020. Last year, the NEET-SS exam was held on 28 June.

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

    Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 17:51 [IST]
