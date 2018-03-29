NEET PG: SC stays ‘Karnataka Origin’ notification

The Supreme Court has stayed a notification that made a 10 year study in Karnataka mandatory to qualify for the government seats in post-graduate medical courses. This order comes as a major relief for students from outside Karnataka.

A notification issued by the Karnataka government had introduced the Karnataka Origin among the criteria for admission to PG Medical and dental courses for aspirant from outside the state.

"Candidate should be of Karnataka origin and should have "studied MBBS or BDS degree in a medical or dental college situated in Karnataka or outside Karnataka and affiliated to any institution established in India as well recognised by the Medical Council of India or Dental College of India and Government of India and has qualified in the NEET for admission to post graduate medical or dental degree/diploma courses," the notification read.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Dr. Kriti Lakhina and 39 others. While granting a stay, the court said, "we stay the process on or after March 30, 2018. There shall be no publication of Mock Allotment Results on March 30 and no further proceedings onward shall take place till the judgment is delivered."

