NEET PG Counselling First Round Medical, Dental Allotment results declared again

The NEET PG Counselling First Round Medical, Dental Allotment results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The results were declared again after there was a goof up in the release of the first allotment seats.

The MCC had retracted the list of candidates who had been allotted a seat in the first counselling for NEET PG qualified students. The counselling list was published on the official website on March 28, 2018, afternoon first. MCC in a notice published on the official website, that the list published yesterday stands 'null and void'.

Two links have been provided for Medical and Dental (Online Services "Result of 1st Round MEDICAL" and "Result of 1st Round Dental") candidates on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day