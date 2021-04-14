YouTube
    NEET PG Admit Card 2021 likely to be released today

    New Delhi, Apr 14: The NEET PG Admit Card 2021 will be released today.

    The same once released will be available on the official website.

    In a notice issued on Monday the NBE said that the release of the NEET PG Admit Card 2021 has been postponed and the same will now be released on April 14. The delay was due to technical reasons.

    The National Board of Examinations will conduct the NEET PG 2021 exam on April 18 across various centres. Once the NEET PG Admit Card 2021 is released candidates are required to download the same from the website of the NBE.

    Students should affix their latest passport size photograph in the space provided in the admit card. The admit card once released will be available on nbe.edu.in.

    NEET PG Admit Card 2021:

    • Go to nee.edu.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 8:36 [IST]
