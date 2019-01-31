NEET PG 2019 results date: How to check

India

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: The NEET PG 2019 results are expected to be declared today. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

The results for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate 2019 results would be declared by the National Board of Examination. The test is conducted for admissions to Doctor of Medicine, Masters of Surgery and PG Diploma Courses in various government, deemed, private and central universities across the country. The NEET 2018 exam was conducted on January 6 2019 at the various centres spread across 165 cities.

The test was conducted in online mode with a total of 300 MCQ questions. The paper was divided into three parts. The results once declared will be available on natboard.edu.in.

How to check NEET PG 2019 results:

Go to natboard.edu.in

Click on the NEET PG link ion the NBE results section

The results will be displayed on your screen

View results

Download Results

Take a printout