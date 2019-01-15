  • search
    NEET MDS 2019 results declared, steps to check

    New Delhi, Jan 15: NEET MDS 2019 result has been declared by the National Board of Examinations on its official website, natboard.edu.in. The result in form of PDF has been declared on the website including roll-number, score and rank. Also, the individual score cards of the candidates will be released on January 19.

    Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for any dental college in the country. Selection will be declared on the basis of score. Every institute has its own cut-off.

    NEET MDS was conducted on December 14, 2018. The NEET-MDS is the eligibility exam for admission to dental colleges across India for the batch starting in the academic year 2019-20.

    NEET MDS 2019 result: How to check

    • Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in
    • On the home page, click on NEET-MDS under NBE results column
    • A new window will open, find your roll number

    Scorecard for the candidates will be available for download from January 19, 2019. The cutoff this year was 250 out of 960 for general category and 21 and 232 for SC/ ST/ OBC etc and UR-PH, respectively.

    neet results

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 17:16 [IST]
