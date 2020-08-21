NEET, JEE Main exams will not be postponed, confirms Centre

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 21: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) and the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) will not be postponed, the Government of India have confirmed, in a major setback for thousands of students amid coronavirus scare.

Secretary of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development Amit Khare confirmed the decision to Bar & Bench.

"NEET 2020 will not be postponed. The Supreme Court has given a very clear order," he said.

Earlier, a group of students and parents filed the petition, demanding postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 entrance exams in SC due to coronavirus infection.

The Supreme Court stated that they cannot put the careers of the lakhs of students in jeopardy as the whole academic year is at stake.

Meanwhile, netizens all over the social media are expressing anger as the Apex Court has dismissed the plea for postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 stating life cannot be put on hold due to COVID-19 crisis.

The JEE Main 2020 is scheduled to be held between September 1-6 and the NEET 2020 is to be conducted on September 13 and over 25 lakh, registered to appear in the examinations.

Earlier, the examination had been rescheduled keeping the safety and security of students due to the surge of the fatal virus.